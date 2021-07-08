Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Kirby worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 157,092 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kirby by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,453,000 after purchasing an additional 84,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kirby by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $58.94 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

