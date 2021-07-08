KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Hits Market Cap of $155.57 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 31.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $19.98 or 0.00060692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $155.57 million and $17.16 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00123660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00166803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,802.72 or 0.99620041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.90 or 0.00950264 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

