Klimatas 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $6,398.14 and approximately $4.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.