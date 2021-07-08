Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,083,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 86,396 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.65% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $52,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 74,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.