Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €124.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €124.00 ($145.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.25 ($121.47).

KBX opened at €90.30 ($106.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €102.97. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €88.66 ($104.31) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

