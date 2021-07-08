Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,787 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.44% of Knowles worth $27,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,945,000 after acquiring an additional 503,631 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,648,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,366 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 294.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,451 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 50.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 659,711 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,908. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.