Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 19,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 690,603 shares.The stock last traded at $46.33 and had previously closed at $47.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 203,843 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.