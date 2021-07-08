Konomi Network (KONO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.94 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and $1.12 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00054560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.08 or 0.00862643 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 90.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Konomi Network

KONO is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,239,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

