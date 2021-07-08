KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KPT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.
TSE KPT traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$10.27. 11,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,370. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.32. The company has a market cap of C$100.49 million and a PE ratio of -41.00. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00.
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
