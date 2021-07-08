KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KPT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

TSE KPT traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$10.27. 11,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,370. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.32. The company has a market cap of C$100.49 million and a PE ratio of -41.00. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$310.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$353.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.