K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.69

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €12.69 ($14.93) and last traded at €11.97 ($14.08), with a volume of 1277595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €12.37 ($14.55).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.68 ($11.39).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.97. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.