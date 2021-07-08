KuboCoin Market Cap Hits $2.96 Million (KUBO)

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One KuboCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. KuboCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $13.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KuboCoin has traded up 53% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00046251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00121172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00162857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,717.16 or 1.00382109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.97 or 0.00957183 BTC.

About KuboCoin

KuboCoin’s total supply is 90,708,745,843 coins. The Reddit community for KuboCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Kubocoin . KuboCoin’s official website is kubocoin.org . KuboCoin’s official Twitter account is @KuboCoin . KuboCoin’s official message board is kubocoin.org/medium

According to CryptoCompare, “The KUBO team and project will put a major focus on building a retail ecosystem that supports the use of KUBO for a crypto payment alternative. Goods and services can be had at discounted rates due to the money saved by vendors and retailers on transaction fees. The regions of interest for vendors and retailers include Asian markets and European markets, with the United States being a later focus in the project development. The KUBO coin is a WAVES-based cryptocurrency but will perform a 35:1 swap in January to ERC20. As soon as the swap occurs, more information will be added. “

KuboCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuboCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuboCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuboCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

