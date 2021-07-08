Kush Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $200,219.28 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Kush Finance has a total market cap of $200,219.28 and $1,360.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kush Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002498 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00120640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00163807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,991.02 or 1.00009589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.48 or 0.00947252 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 243,011 coins. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

