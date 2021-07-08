KZ Cash (KZC) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,179.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001291 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.25 or 0.01463442 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014017 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.