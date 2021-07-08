Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $17.12 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $866.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

