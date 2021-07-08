Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) versus Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) Head-To-Head Survey

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Lam Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lam Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lam Research and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research 0 4 17 0 2.81 Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lam Research currently has a consensus price target of $684.35, indicating a potential upside of 12.29%. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.65%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than Lam Research.

Profitability

This table compares Lam Research and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research 26.07% 65.20% 23.25% Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lam Research and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research $10.04 billion 8.65 $2.25 billion $15.95 38.21 Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Summary

Lam Research beats Jaws Spitfire Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products. It also provides SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (HDP-CVD) products; and Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products that provide multiple dielectric film solutions. In addition, the company offers Flex for dielectric etch applications; Kiyo for conductor etch applications; Syndion for through-silicon via etch applications; and Versys metal products for metal etch processes. Further, it provides Coronus bevel clean products to enhance die yield; Da Vinci, DV-Prime, EOS, and SP to address a range of wafer cleaning applications; and Metryx mass metrology systems for high precision in-line mass measurement in semiconductor wafer manufacturing. Lam Research Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

