Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stake Cut by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising makes up 1.4% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 43,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

LAMR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.87. 2,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.87. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $107.95.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

