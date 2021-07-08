Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 175.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775,268 shares during the quarter. Landstar System accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.26% of Landstar System worth $460,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after acquiring an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Landstar System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,730,000 after buying an additional 51,120 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.02 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

