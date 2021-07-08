Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,849,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,116 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.46% of Lannett worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lannett by 72.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.13. Lannett Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,300 over the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

