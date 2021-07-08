Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $13.51. 38,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 146,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $151.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.