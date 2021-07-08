Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.37. Lantronix shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 89,785 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $152.27 million, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.40.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,517.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

