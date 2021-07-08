Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,643 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,285 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $261,227,000 after purchasing an additional 352,835 shares during the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after acquiring an additional 190,136 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 7,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

