Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 121.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,634 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bunge worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 91.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 371,921 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 45.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,568 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 11.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 536,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BG opened at $77.80 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.95.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

