Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 31,375 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 849.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $161.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.48. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.