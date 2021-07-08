Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Pinterest by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $77.72 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 892.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $2,970,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 919,440 shares of company stock worth $64,920,209. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

