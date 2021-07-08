Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,388 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of McGrath RentCorp worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,994,000 after acquiring an additional 309,807 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC opened at $77.59 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $476,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

