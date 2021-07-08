Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 141,268 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 141,268 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW opened at $204.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.20. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.65 and a 1-year high of $205.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.