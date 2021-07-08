Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $76,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,345 shares of company stock valued at $16,915,086 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $108.10 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

