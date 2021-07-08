Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 34,172,428 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,172,428 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of FTI Consulting worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $138.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

