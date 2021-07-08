Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,352 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $365,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $143,990,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after acquiring an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,414,000 after acquiring an additional 269,901 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $377.82 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.39.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

