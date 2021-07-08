LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $152.53

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $152.53 and last traded at $152.53, with a volume of 170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEGIF shares. Commerzbank raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.60.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

