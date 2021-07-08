Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors decreased its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,570 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.50% of Legend Biotech worth $19,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 25.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 13.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after buying an additional 253,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $39.25 on Thursday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. Equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

