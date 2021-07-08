Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP cut its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Lemonade by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,484.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.12. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMND. Barclays decreased their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

