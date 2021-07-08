Lendefi (LDFI) Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001022 BTC on major exchanges. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $46,011.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00047072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00124405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00165715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,733.71 or 0.99644734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.85 or 0.00952360 BTC.

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,578,646 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

