Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.59. Lennox International posted earnings of $2.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $12.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $12.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.47 to $14.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LII. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.50.

LII opened at $353.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $229.37 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $716,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 24.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 284.7% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

