Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Stock Price Down 10%

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) shares fell 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Leoni in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.23.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

