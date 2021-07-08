Lethean (LTHN) Trading 62.8% Higher Over Last Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $771,422.64 and $3,630.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lethean has traded up 62.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,816.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,147.25 or 0.06543209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.08 or 0.01508630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00402569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00152636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.16 or 0.00628227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.28 or 0.00427479 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00341858 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

