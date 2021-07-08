Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.290-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.70.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,164,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,663. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $728,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,830.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,679 shares of company stock worth $18,915,672 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

