Levolution (LEVL) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Levolution coin can currently be purchased for $0.0959 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Levolution has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $189,368.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Levolution has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Levolution

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,635,190 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

