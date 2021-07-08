Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Bought by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global comprises 3.3% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $45,997.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,971.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $117,695.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,174 shares in the company, valued at $115,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076 in the last three months. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.55. 17,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

