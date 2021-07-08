LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock Price Down 5.4%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.40. 9,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,909,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LFST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.