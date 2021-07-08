Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.60. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 126,894 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In other news, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $27,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,010,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,196,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $289,970 over the last ninety days. 51.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.
