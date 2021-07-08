Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.60. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 126,894 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $27,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,010,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,196,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $289,970 over the last ninety days. 51.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

