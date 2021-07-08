Lightning Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $8.22 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00006473 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.22 million and $385,786.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.00401942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

