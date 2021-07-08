Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $68,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,534,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $7,419,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $134.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $136.04. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

