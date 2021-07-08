Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:LNC opened at $61.27 on Thursday. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

