Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of LIN opened at $292.53 on Thursday. Linde has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $305.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.56.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

