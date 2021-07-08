Linear Trading 21.3% Higher This Week (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $123.65 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,747,664,382 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

