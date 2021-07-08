Linker Coin (LNC) Price Hits $0.0444 on Top Exchanges

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $2,642.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00057281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.66 or 0.00928284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00044079 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

