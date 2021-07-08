Lisa M. Sterling Acquires 5,882 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) insider Lisa M. Sterling acquired 5,882 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately 349,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EVCM stock traded down 0.25 on Thursday, hitting 16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,400. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 16.24 and a fifty-two week high of 21.00.

About EverCommerce

