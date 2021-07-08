Lisk (LSK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.99 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00007338 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $306.63 million and approximately $37.99 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00043866 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018938 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,450,233 coins and its circulating supply is 128,531,905 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.