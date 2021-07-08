Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0133 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and $3,161.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000264 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,540.19 or 0.99703304 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 100.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 730,775,450 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

